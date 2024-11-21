JonBenét Ramsey's Dad John Speaks About New Push to Solve Daughter's Murder

Play video content NBC

8:23 AM PT -- Boulder police have responded to disparaging comments from John Ramsey, telling TMZ in a statement ... "The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

The department is "committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved."

John Ramsey remains hopeful that some significant changes in the police department could help catch his daughter JonBenét's killer ... while blasting how law enforcement mishandled the case over the past 28 years.

Speaking on "TODAY" Thursday, John said he’s keeping the pressure on the police to do their job, especially after years of failures -- pointing out that the police had poor leadership, lacked experience, and turned down outside help, even though so many offers were made.

Now, with Boulder, Colorado bringing in a new police chief, Stephen Redfearn, from outside the department, John said he’s hopeful for strong leadership and a willingness to accept help. He also hopes they’ll use new technology to retest DNA in the case.

The push is strong, especially with the new Netflix docuseries "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?" dropping on November 25, with series director Joe Berlinger joining John on "TODAY" to talk about it all.

John still has a lot of hope ... anticipating all this pressure will keep the case in the spotlight and will encourage anyone with information about his daughter's 1996 murder to come forward.

Bottom line -- John just wants answers so they can finally move on and close this long, dark chapter in their lives.