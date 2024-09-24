Ryan Routh's Son Arrested For Child Pornography

The son of Ryan Routh -- the alleged would-be Donald Trump assassin -- has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

TMZ got their hands on the court docs ... revealing Oran Routh was taken into custody after investigators say they found hundreds of child pornography files during a search of his Guilford County, North Carolina home Saturday.

The search was "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation" -- and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Carolina told ABC News the unrelated investigation was linked to his dad, Ryan, who’s still locked up without bond awaiting his trial.

In the criminal complaint, investigators claim they found videos from a "known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina" stored on an SD card from a Samsung Galaxy Note in Oran's bedroom, along with another Galaxy Note that was in Routh's possession.

The complaint detailed some graphic descriptions of the videos and chats from back in July, which investigators believe is how Oran got his hands on the content.

Oran is facing two charges -- receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He's set to make his first appearance in a North Carolina federal court later today.