Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alleged Charlie Kirk Murderer Tyler Robinson Talks to Cops in Crash Video

Charlie Kirk Watch Alleged Killer Talk to Cops ... After 2022 Car Crash

By TMZ Staff
Published
charlie kirk tyler robinson traffic stop getty comp
Getty Composite

Here's Tyler Robinson, the man charged with murdering Charlie Kirk, speaking with police in Utah about a car crash he was involved in ... and the video is surfacing for the first time.

091925_tyler_robinson_car_crash_kal May 2022
ROBINSON INTERACTING WITH POLICE

In police body cam footage, you see and hear from Tyler as he takes officers through a fender-bender he was in the middle of in May 2022 in St. George.

Tyler is with his brother, and his mom later shows up at the scene too. Scripps News first obtained the footage, and they report Tyler did not receive a citation here.

Charlie's alleged killer seems to have mostly stayed out of trouble before last week, when prosecutors claim he scaled a building at Utah Valley University and killed Kirk with a single shot from a bolt-action rifle.

091625_tmz_live_robinson_court
APPEARING BEFORE THE JUDGE
TMZ.com

Tyler was arrested and charged with murder ... and he didn't say much in his first court appearance ... so this is really the most we've ever heard his voice.

Prosecutors say Tyler's mom helped convince him to turn himself in ... so it's interesting to see her in this footage too.

Charlie Kirk Shooter Revealed: Photos of Gunman Tyler Robinson
Launch Gallery
Tyler Robinson Photos Launch Gallery

Tyler's currently in custody in Utah, and prosecutors say they are going to seek the death penalty.

Related articles