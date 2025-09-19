Alleged Charlie Kirk Murderer Tyler Robinson Talks to Cops in Crash Video

Here's Tyler Robinson, the man charged with murdering Charlie Kirk, speaking with police in Utah about a car crash he was involved in ... and the video is surfacing for the first time.

In police body cam footage, you see and hear from Tyler as he takes officers through a fender-bender he was in the middle of in May 2022 in St. George.

Tyler is with his brother, and his mom later shows up at the scene too. Scripps News first obtained the footage, and they report Tyler did not receive a citation here.

Charlie's alleged killer seems to have mostly stayed out of trouble before last week, when prosecutors claim he scaled a building at Utah Valley University and killed Kirk with a single shot from a bolt-action rifle.

Tyler was arrested and charged with murder ... and he didn't say much in his first court appearance ... so this is really the most we've ever heard his voice.

Prosecutors say Tyler's mom helped convince him to turn himself in ... so it's interesting to see her in this footage too.