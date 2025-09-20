Charlie Kirk Alleged Shooter's Path To and From Campus Recreated On Video

The path alleged Charlie Kirk murderer Tyler Robinson allegedly took on his way to shoot Charlie at Utah Valley University has been recreated ... and it's all on video.

Check out this project from field reporter Tayler Hansen ... he matched up footage of Tyler and retraced his steps.

I retraced Tyler Robinson's exact path into Utah Valley University.



From how he entered the campus, where he was caught on security cameras, to the spot where he took the fatal shot that killed Charlie Kirk, the exit he used to flee afterward and where he stashed his rifle. pic.twitter.com/XDFpS2vetj — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 20, 2025 @TaylerUSA

He even used some of the video we first showed you of Tyler walking through a neighborhood on his way to and from campus.

Tayler walks through the same neighborhood on his way to the campus building rooftop where Tyler allegedly took up position before shooting Kirk.

It's pretty interesting to see all this from the ground level ... we've mostly seen aerial drone footage and angles from surveillance cams.

Taylor even walks by the campus security cameras that captured Tyler ... the fed blasted out those images to the public before his arrest, when he was a person of interest.

No wonder the feds got such a good look at him ... he walked right past a bunch of cameras.

Tyler allegedly went to campus, left and then came back with the gun ... and we saw him on video running away from campus after the shooter.

Taylor retraces all those steps ... and shows just how much ground Tyler was covering.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyler's sitting in jail in Utah right now, and he's been charged with murder. Prosecutors say they are going to seek the death penalty.