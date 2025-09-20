Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlie Kirk Alleged Shooter's Path To and From Campus Recreated On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
091825_charlie_kirk_shooter_path_aerial
X/@TaylerUSA

The path alleged Charlie Kirk murderer Tyler Robinson allegedly took on his way to shoot Charlie at Utah Valley University has been recreated ... and it's all on video.

Check out this project from field reporter Tayler Hansen ... he matched up footage of Tyler and retraced his steps.

He even used some of the video we first showed you of Tyler walking through a neighborhood on his way to and from campus.

091825_charlie_kirk_shooter_path_uvu_building
X/@TaylerUSA

Tayler walks through the same neighborhood on his way to the campus building rooftop where Tyler allegedly took up position before shooting Kirk.

It's pretty interesting to see all this from the ground level ... we've mostly seen aerial drone footage and angles from surveillance cams.

091825_charlie_kirk_shooter_path_uvu_stairway
X/@TaylerUSA

Taylor even walks by the campus security cameras that captured Tyler ... the fed blasted out those images to the public before his arrest, when he was a person of interest.

No wonder the feds got such a good look at him ... he walked right past a bunch of cameras.

091825_charlie_kirk_shooter_path_uvu
X/@TaylerUSA

Tyler allegedly went to campus, left and then came back with the gun ... and we saw him on video running away from campus after the shooter.

Taylor retraces all those steps ... and shows just how much ground Tyler was covering.

charlie-kirk-timeline-1
TMZ TIMELINE: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION
TMZ.com

Tyler's sitting in jail in Utah right now, and he's been charged with murder. Prosecutors say they are going to seek the death penalty.

Meanwhile, Charlie is set to be remembered Sunday in a big memorial service in his home state of Arizona.