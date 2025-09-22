Who Is Hunter Nadeau? What to Know About the Suspected N.H. Shooter

Residents of Nashua, New Hampshire, were left reeling after an individual barged into a ballroom where a wedding was being held at Sky Meadow Country Club and began shooting, killing one on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Authorities later arrested Hunter Nadeau in connection to the incident, and he's since been charged with second-degree murder.

We're going to see how the suspect is connected to the site of the shooting and how he might be facing even more consequences for his alleged actions.

Hunter Was Reportedly Familiar With the Venue

Hunter was reportedly a former employee of the Sky Meadow Country Club, according to WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the suspected shooter hadn't worked at the venue for approximately a year at the time of the shooting.

Sky Meadow Country Club's owner Rob Parsons issued a statement, calling the suspect a "coward." He further described the incident as "heinous" and expressed confidence about the suspect being "held to account for what he did."

He Was Allegedly Hit Over the Head With a Chair

Nadeau allegedly made several statements during the shooting, including "Free Palestine" and "the children are safe," according to WMUR.

A.G. Formella said the suspect's statements were likely meant to "create chaos in the moment" and added there wasn't any evidence to suggest the incident was a "hate-based act."

The shooting reportedly lasted less than a minute, during which Nadeau allegedly fired a fatal shot at 59-year-old Rob DeCesare, who reportedly lived on the country club premises and who was having dinner with his wife and daughter, according to WBZ-TV. Two other people were wounded by gunfire, and several others were injured in the mayhem.

Nadeau was reportedly hit over the head with a chair, and several people attempted to subdue him, but he managed to escape the premises.

DeCesare's wife wife told the Associated Press she saw the shooter walk into the room appearing to target a restaurant employee.

Hunter's Been Charged With Murder

Hunter Nadeau was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting in a nearby neighborhood, WMUR reports, and he's since been charged with one count of second-degree murder. More charges are expected.

Although Nadeau waived his arraignment, a judge stated he'd remain in custody at a separate hearing, according to WCVB-TV.