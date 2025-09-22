Sacramento TV Station Shooter's Note Threatened Bondi, Bongino, Patel, Police Say

The FBI says a Sacramento man accused of opening fire on a local TV station Friday left behind chilling handwritten notes ... including one directly threatening well-known political figures.

According to the feds, agents searching Anibal Hernandez Santana's home and car found two disturbing messages. In his house, tacked to a refrigerator planner under the Friday listing, was the line: "Do the Next Scary Thing."

Even more alarming ... inside his car was a note that read: "For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & AG Pam Bondi. They're next. – C.K. from above."

The writings surfaced hours after Santana allegedly fired multiple rounds at the ABC affiliate station KXTV-TV in Sacramento. He allegedly first fired into the air while standing within a school zone, and then directly into the station's lobby. One employee was inside at the time, but was not injured.

Play video content Fox 40

Santana was originally arrested by Sacramento Police Friday night, but he was released on bail the next day. The FBI re-arrested him over the weekend and filed an amended three-count criminal complaint Monday morning.

Santana's charged with possessing and discharging a firearm within a school zone, and interfering with a radio communication station. If convicted, he faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250K fine.