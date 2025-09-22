Whoopi Goldberg Says 'The View' Wasn't Silenced on Talking Kimmel Suspension

Play video content ABC

Whoopi Goldberg set the record straight on "The View" ... saying loud and clear the show wasn't silenced when it came to talking about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension.

"Did y'all really think we weren't going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel? I mean, have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? No one silences us," Goldberg said at the top of Monday's show, addressing the chatter around ABC's move to bench "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last week.

Following the suspension announcement, there was speculation the daytime talk show had been muzzled after staying quiet when the news broke. Goldberg explained the show's decision to wait it out, saying, "When the news broke last week about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, we took a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first." She said the show did the same thing when CBS announced "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" was on the chopping block.

Goldberg then called out the FCC, saying, "Someone can say something they shouldn't and get taken off the air. But the government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced."

Ana Navarro praised fans for demanding truth and courage from the show's panel and blasted the use of Charlie Kirk to stifle debate ... pointing out the irony of a free speech advocate being used as a silencer.

As you're aware, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was put on indefinite hiatus after Jimmy's comments about Charlie Kirk's murderer prompted FCC chairman Brendan Carr to warn ABC it needed to "take actions on Kimmel" ... or else the government would get involved. Later in the week, Carr appeared to threaten "The View."