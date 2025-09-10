Whoopi Goldberg Can't Afford to Retire, Blames Divorces

Whoopi Goldberg may be 69 years old, but the showbiz vet is NOT eyeing retirement ... mainly because she "can't afford" it.

The Oscar winner revealed Tuesday she has no plans to exit "The View" after 18 LONG seasons -- but it's not her love of daytime TV hosting keeping Whoopi on the air ... instead, she's only working late in life due to not marrying "well."

She told Entertainment Tonight ... "I gotta keep paying those bills baby."

Remember, Whoopi's been married 3 times over the years ... first to Alvin Martin in 1973, the second to David Claessen in 1986, and the third to Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994. All 3 ended in divorce, and these days she's choosing the single life.

We don't blame her either -- it's no secret divorce isn't cheap!!!

WG isn't the only longtime host clinging onto 'The View,' as Joy Behar also told 'ET' she has no plans to retire.

Her reason was far less cheeky, however, saying ... "Creative people don’t retire, they don’t resign, they just keep going."