Ana Navarro Calls Out Jenna Ortega's 'Really Small Titties' After Emmys

Ana Navarro is less than impressed with Jenna Ortega's bejeweled Emmys outfit ... saying the only reason the actress pulled off the look was thanks to her "really small titties."

The political commentator shared her 2 cents on the "Wednesday" star's fit during Monday's episode of "The View" ... and left her cohosts Sarah Haines and Whoopi Goldberg practically speechless with her POV.

Check it out ... Sunny Hostin kicks off the Emmys red carpet commentary by praising Ortega's Givenchy-designed look as "fabulous," applauding the bold gemstone design.

Navarro then chimes in with her take, noting only someone with teeny boobies could "pull that off."

She adds ... "I mean, those things were so strategically placed. I couldn't [pull] that off. I'd need a rock."

Navarro's remarks left Haines and Goldberg visibly shocked ... with SH dropping her jaw amid the discussion and WG looking off camera to the show's producers -- a clear sign the discussion had gone off the rails.

Ortega attended the 2025 Emmys as one of the evening's presenters, taking the stage at the Peacock Theater in DTLA Sunday alongside her onscreen mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The two actresses were far from creepy and kooky, stunning in their respective gothic-inspired ensembles.