Sydney Sweeney Skips Out on Emmys After-Parties, Goes Home Instead

Sydney Sweeney was not about having a late night of partying after the Emmys ... telling TMZ why she decided to call it early.

We got the "Euphoria" star leaving the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A. Sunday night ... where she was immediately swarmed by fans for selfies -- and even took a moment to compliment one on their camera.

Strutting out in her long red dress ... we ask Sweeney how she plans to celebrate the big night, but she says she's headed straight home.

As for why she bowed out ... Sweeney says she has a big day of filming Monday, though it's unclear what project she's working on.

Sweeney wasn't the only A-lister eager to head home ... we caught up with Seth Rogen as he made his exit, and hitting the town with more celebs didn't seem all that appealing.

However, he did later pop into the Apple TV+ after-party fresh off his big wins ... posing for pics while double-fisting his awards.