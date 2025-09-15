Sofia Vergara Misses Emmys After Emergency Room Visit For Eye Allergy

Sofia Vergara missed out on one of the biggest night's in Hollywood ... instead spending it in the emergency room, fighting what she calls the “craziest eye allergy.”

The "Modern Family" actress took to Instagram, showing a close-up pic of her puffy, watery left eye ... along with the caption, "Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩."

She apologizes for bailing on the Emmys ... saying the allergy flared up out right before she hopped in the car.

In one clip, Vergara is seen clutching her stomach while pretending to cry on a hospital bed ... and in another, she leans over a sink rinsing out her eye.

Vergara was supposed to hit the stage as a presenter ... but she wasn't the only one who ended up having to cancel. "Grey's Anatomy" actor Eric Dane, who's battling ALS, was also slated to present, but did not make an appearance.