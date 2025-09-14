Stephen Colbert Brings Résumé to Emmy Awards Amid CBS Firing

Stephen Colbert's showing it's never too early to start job hunting ... bringing his résumé to the Emmys to network since he's getting laid off next year.

The late-night talk show host took the stage to present the first award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series ... and, he kicked off the show by asking if anyone's hiring.

Stephen Colbert earns a massive standing ovation at the #Emmys and jokes "Is anyone hiring?" pic.twitter.com/vepMYMXdSX — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025 @Variety

Of course, Colbert found out last month that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" won't be renewed for next season -- in fact, CBS is doing away with "The Late Show" franchise entirely -- and, he told the audience he and 200 qualified staffers will need jobs come June.

In fact, Colbert brought an old headshot in case anyone wants to see what he could look like with a little plastic surgery work ... before pulling out his résumé.

Colbert jokes he's only got the one ... and, he asks Harrison Ford if he'll pass it on to Steven Spielberg -- keeping his fingers crossed about a job after his show's off the air.

BTW ... Stephen didn't take any shots at Paramount -- who many blamed for his firing because of his contentious relationship with President Donald Trump.

Tons of celebs rushed to Stephen's defense ... so, we have a feeling it ain't gonna be too tough for SC to lock down his next gig.