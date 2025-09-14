Jenna Ortega, More Stars Walk 2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
2025 Emmy Awards Jenna Ortega Stuns in Risqué Red Carpet Outfit ... Pedro Pascal, More Stars Swagger Into Event
Jenna Ortega set the tone for the 2025 Emmy Awards early ... stunning in a barely-there top that left little to the imagination -- and proved to be one of the hottest red carpet looks!
The TV star arrived in a blouse of what looked like loosely patched together baubles ... which revealed her ample cleavage and her toned stomach.
It's a daring look -- more so than Pedro Pascal or Sydney Sweeney who stuck to more traditional red carpet get-ups ... though Justine Lupe also got in on the skin-baring trend at the event.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco offset the spice of certain ensembles with a little sweetness when BB got SG to break into a big grin by smooching her on the cheek. These two lovebirds can't wait to get married!
BLACKPINK's Lisa -- who received an Emmy nod in the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming category for her Oscars tribute to James Bond -- looked pretty in pink on the carpet ... with a dress that had a little flourish on the back.
And Taika Waititi and his better half Rita Ora went with the angelic look in their matching white evening ensembles.
The Emmys are set to begin in just a few minutes ... so head over to CBS to check it out!