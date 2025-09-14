Jenna Ortega, More Stars Walk 2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Jenna Ortega set the tone for the 2025 Emmy Awards early ... stunning in a barely-there top that left little to the imagination -- and proved to be one of the hottest red carpet looks!

The TV star arrived in a blouse of what looked like loosely patched together baubles ... which revealed her ample cleavage and her toned stomach.

It's a daring look -- more so than Pedro Pascal or Sydney Sweeney who stuck to more traditional red carpet get-ups ... though Justine Lupe also got in on the skin-baring trend at the event.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco offset the spice of certain ensembles with a little sweetness when BB got SG to break into a big grin by smooching her on the cheek. These two lovebirds can't wait to get married!

BLACKPINK's Lisa -- who received an Emmy nod in the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming category for her Oscars tribute to James Bond -- looked pretty in pink on the carpet ... with a dress that had a little flourish on the back.

And Taika Waititi and his better half Rita Ora went with the angelic look in their matching white evening ensembles.