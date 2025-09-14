The Emmys Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Squished inside this celebrity mash-up is an actress who's no stranger to the limelight, but given the following clues, do you think you've got what it takes to unscramble and put a name to the unknown?

She may appear to be dazed and confused but that's just part of her acting charm ... Some may call her the "Queen of the Indies." She starred in the classic film "Best In Show" alongside many greats like Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Before you go off "Kicking and Screaming", can you guess who this Emmy-nominated star is?