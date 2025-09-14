Nate Bargatze Good Genes or Good Docs?!

"STAND-UP" and give Nate Bargatze's looks over the years a round of applause!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the stand-up comedian rockin' a striped tee and freshly groomed performing at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2012 (left). This was 5 years before he broke out as a star on Netflix's "The Standups."

And, over a decade later, the now 46-year-old silver fox rocked his spiffiest white tux on a red carpet earlier this year (right).

Bargatze blasted a plethora of spiffy snaps through his long-standing career, and as he gears up to host tonight's Emmys, we can place our bottom dollar he'll bring his stage-ready looks and jokes to the stage ...

The imperative question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!