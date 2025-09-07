The Best of the VMA's Who'd You Rather?!

It's VMA's day, so we're taking you back in time with iconic moments that totally changed pop culture -- like daring performances from Madonna and Britney Spears ... and Artist of The Year winners such as Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber -- but which shining star are you awarding as winner?! It's showtime, y'all! Who'd You Rather?!

Goin' strong since 1984, MTV's put up some stellar VMA hosts over the years ... Miley Cyrus twerked her way to the mic in 2015, Katy Perry was a 'Firework' on the stage in 2017, and Megan Thee Stallion struck gold with her stage 'fits ... but who are you crowning, queen?!

Beyonce and Taylor Swift have lost count of their VMA's but not to worry 'cuz we did some digging: BOTH Queen B and T-Swift have a whopping collection of 30 Moon Person(s) ... Who's comin' out on top this year?!