Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Battling It Out for Most Career MTV VMA Awards

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are both on the hunt for their 31st career MTV Video Music Award ... and this year they're both nominated in the same category ... and a win by either would break a tie.

Here's the deal ... Taylor and Beyoncé are both sitting on 30 MTV VMAs ... and they're up for Artist of the Year. It's the only nomination for either singer.

The category also features Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd ... so Taylor and Beyoncé are competing with some heavy hitters and huge acts in their own right.

But, let's be honest ... Taylor and Beyoncé are the two biggest names here ... with all due respect to their peers.

A win by Taylor or Beyoncé would vault the victor over the other to the top of the MTV VMA career list ... but there's always the chance neither wins and they remain deadlocked at 30 apiece.

Taylor earned 7 VMAs last year to tie Beyoncé at 30 ... but Beyoncé still holds the top spot in career Grammy wins, with a whopping 35.