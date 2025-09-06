Celebs At The Fair ... Step Right Up To Fun, Flashy Photos 📸!

Let the games begin, 'cuz it's carnival and fair season ... and you best believe the celebs ain't backin' down from a good ol' time! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the show!

Stars like Taylor Lautner posed for a fierce photo at the fair with his pup, gymnast Suni Lee slipped out of her leotard and executed a sweet cotton candy snap. And, how many licks did it take Sami Sheen to get to the bottom of her ice cream cone 🍦?

With the bright lights as his canvas, makeup guru James Charles drew up a fluffy photo with some stuffed animals ...