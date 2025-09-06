Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebs At The Fair ... Step Right Up To Fun, Flashy Photos!

Celebs At The Fair ... Step Right Up To Fun, Flashy Photos 📸!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrities At The Fair
Launch Gallery
Unforgettable Memories Launch Gallery

Let the games begin, 'cuz it's carnival and fair season ... and you best believe the celebs ain't backin' down from a good ol' time! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the show!

Stars like Taylor Lautner posed for a fierce photo at the fair with his pup, gymnast Suni Lee slipped out of her leotard and executed a sweet cotton candy snap. And, how many licks did it take Sami Sheen to get to the bottom of her ice cream cone 🍦?

0902-Celebrities-At-The-Fair-Sub1

With the bright lights as his canvas, makeup guru James Charles drew up a fluffy photo with some stuffed animals ...

Stimulate your senses with our sensory-overloaded photo gallery 📸!

Related articles