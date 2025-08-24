Chris Evans ... Good Genes Or Good Docs 🍒?!

Chris Evans' looks over the years are MARVELous!

Here is a 20-year-old version of the Hollywood hunk -- whipped into top shape -- in the parody film "Not Another Teen Movie" back in 2001 (left). This was a few years before he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in "The Perfect Score."

And, more than two decades later, Mr. Evans suited up, seen in this 2025 dashing photo (right) ... a white button-up and pair of snazzy specs on Chris is the cherry we needed on top of this Fine Sunday!

His newest film "Honey Don't!" with Aubrey Plaza dropped earlier this weekend, and we know he slayed as MARVEL's Captain America, but the question here is: