Michael Strahan ... What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Man up and tackle these two macho photos of Michael Strahan to kick off your Saturday ... Today's gonna be easy-breezy, so go on and examine the two pics ... Can you put a finger on the sneaky switches?!

Earlier this week in the Big Apple, Strahan slid into a fresh pair of Nikes and rocked a black tee and grey joggers ... Fresh off the press, he looked back at it the cameras while holding his phone ... and the newspaper.

Test out your skills and slide up to the gallery above!