Summer Couples -- Hollywood Heats Up With Sun-kissed Selfies

'Seems like these famous duos are forever chasing summer sunsets -- the scenery is fab n' all, but the real jaw-dropper is the PDA-packed pics ... Cozying up to your significant other just hits different when you're in swimwear 👙!

Cute couples like Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got naughty yachty for a silly selfie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas laid the summer-lovin' on thick and Steph Curry planted a big ole' smooch onto wifey, Ayesha

Off to the tropics, Kevin Hart sipped and spilled his love for his ball-and-chain Eniko Hart ...

And, blue 'suits were poppin' n' popular amongst Buck Palmer -- who posted up with his bae Alessandra Ambrosio -- and Nicole Scherzinger, who brought the blue vibes with her man Thom Evans.