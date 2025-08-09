Sexy Stars In Metallic Bikinis ... Hollywood's Hottest Glow-Getters!

The celebs have turned full heavy metal, ready to make a big ole' splash in their metallic swimwear ... Wave your hands in the air, like you just don't care, and scroll through these liquid-lush looks (that definitely leave an ever-lasting glare)!

Reflecting off their disco balls, stars like Megan Thee Stallion delivered metallic-magic in her blue bikini, Rita Ora threw some sassy shade at her bold boat-look, and Kylie Jenner was total 'liquid gold' vibes!!!

Rapper Latto was a reflective swimwear queen, and Summer Ray was a sun-kissed sheen!

And, gymnast Simone Biles and YouTuber Eva Gutowski flaunted their shiny 'suits in BLUE ... "da ba dee da ba di ..."