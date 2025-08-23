Hollywood Hits Hot-Summer Vacays ...'It's Greece Lightening!'
Tryin' to escape? ... even if it's just for a HOT-minute?! You've come to the right hot spot 'cuz the celebs have been livin' it up overseas this summer. Get lost in the beauty of Greece through the lens of the stars ... and you feta believe the pics are beyond tasteful 😉!
Stars like Kim Kardashian proved every view in Greece is a screensaver, Floyd Mayweather didn't put up a fight when it came to his vacay selfie, and Teresa Giudice brought her teeny bikini to Santorini!
"Meet me in Mykonos" was the vibe Kylie Jenner and bestie Stassie Karanikolaou were givin' ...
And sisters Ashtin and Alix Earle are throwin' their lace in your face from straight from Greece.
