Dua Lipa Soaks Up Sun in Tiny Silver Bikini on Vacation

Dua Lipa's living it up in Europe ... and, she posted a few pictures to Instagram that will get her fans dancing the night away.

The singer-songwriter shared a few photos in which she's wearing a silver-studded bikini top and matching skirt ... soaking up the sun and leaving little to the imagination.

She's posting with a few other ladies ... and, she wrote a caption in Spanish which translates to "Deià with my sisters" -- Deià is a small town in Mallorca.

She also shared another series of pictures from Italy ... and, while it seems like Mallorca was only for the ladies, her man Callum Turner joined her in the "Bel Paese."

In her snaps with Callum -- to whom she confirmed her engagement just last month -- she's leaned up against her better half ... both smizing at the camera.

Callum also features in a photo all by himself ... revealing his ripped chest and getting a bit of a tan while lying beside the ocean.