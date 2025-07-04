Wendy Peffercorn in 'The Sandlot' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Marley Shelton was just 19 years old when she landed the role of Wendy Peffercorn -- the hot lifeguard in the red bikini ... and Squints' girl crush -- in the 1993 film "The Sandlot."

Shelton shared the big screen with Mike Vitar as the team leader, Benny 'The Jet' Rodriguez, Tom Guiry as the new kid, Scott Smalls, Chauncey Leopardi as Wendy's #1 fan, Michael 'Squints' Palledorous ... and Marty York as Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan.