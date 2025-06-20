American Singer Greyson Chance 'Memba Him?!

American singer-songwriter Greyson Chance was only 12 years old when he rose to superstardom with his 2010 performance of Lady Gaga 's "Paparazzi" -- gaining a whopping 72+ million views on YouTube.

The viral star was quickly signed with Ellen DeGeneres' record label, eleveneleven -- and released his debut single "Waiting Outside the Lines" that same year. In 2011, his debut studio album "Hold On 'til the Night" dropped and peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200.