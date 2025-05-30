Guess Who This 4-Year-Old Turned Into!

Before this adorable kid smiling ear-to-ear turned into an American actor and comedian, he was just havin' the time of his life at his 4th birthday party, rockin' his "Tarzan" tee and growing up in North Lewisburg, Ohio.

His comedy journey started back when he was 14 years old -- after partaking in his school's talent show. In 2015, he was a cast member on MTV's "Wild n' Out." He's probably best known for his Netflix specials "Lucid" and "Natural Selection."