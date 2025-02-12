Guess Who This Sweet Girl in Glasses Turned Into!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Sweet Girl In Her Glasses Turned Into!

Before this Cali-kid in her orange specs was in front of the cameras, she was just a lil' girl with big dreams, and showing off her bird calling skills on the "Late Show with David Letterman" when she was just a teen ...

Her celebrity impressions are spot on ... Jennifer Coolidge, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman are just a few she nails out of the park! If you watch "Saturday Night Live" then you'd definitely know her ...

And don't knock her out from being fashion-forward ... Just check out her insta!

Guess what she looks like now!

