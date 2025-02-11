Proto Zoa In 'Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century' 'Memba Him?!

English actor Phillip Rhys was in his mid-20s when he was cast as Proto Zoa -- the famous rock star and lead singer of the band "Microbe" -- in the 1999 Disney TV film, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century."

Accompanying Phillip on set included Kirsten Storms who always gets in trouble with the space station's commander, Zenon Kar, Gregory Smith as the young boy and Zenon's main ally on planet earth, Greg and Raven-Symoné as Zenon's bestie who turns sad when Zenon gets punished, Nebula Wade.