Kansas City Chiefs Player Priest Holmes 'Memba Him?!

Former professional football running back Priest Holmes was 27 years old when he rose to stardom after signing as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs -- and becoming the NFL's leading rusher with 1,555 yards -- back in 2001.

Holmes kicked off his career with the Baltimore Ravens in '97 and earned a Super Bowl XXXV ring with the Ravens' victory over the New York Giants in 2000. However, his 7 year run with the Chiefs is what propelled him to superstardom.