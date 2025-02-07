Kansas City Chiefs Player Priest Holmes 'Memba Him?!
Former professional football running back Priest Holmes was 27 years old when he rose to stardom after signing as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs -- and becoming the NFL's leading rusher with 1,555 yards -- back in 2001.
Holmes kicked off his career with the Baltimore Ravens in '97 and earned a Super Bowl XXXV ring with the Ravens' victory over the New York Giants in 2000. However, his 7 year run with the Chiefs is what propelled him to superstardom.
While reppin' no. 31, Holmes was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2002.