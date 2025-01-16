Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'90s R&B Singer Jon B. 'Memba Him?!

'90s R&B Singer Jon B. 'Memba Him?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 23
Launch Gallery
'Memba Him? Launch Gallery
Getty

American R&B singer Jon B. was in his early 20s when he busted out his silky smooth vocals and perfectly manscaped facial hair -- crooning his way to the forefront of the awkward '90s R&B scene.

His 1995 debut album featured hit songs, "Pretty Girl" and "Someone to Love" ft. Babyface -- which hit the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and even received a Grammy nomination.

Yes he's got some pipes, but he also writes music ... In 1996, he co-wrote the single "Say You'll Be There" for the Spice Girls.

Guess what he looks like now in his 50s! 

related articles