'90s R&B Singer Jon B. 'Memba Him?!
American R&B singer Jon B. was in his early 20s when he busted out his silky smooth vocals and perfectly manscaped facial hair -- crooning his way to the forefront of the awkward '90s R&B scene.
His 1995 debut album featured hit songs, "Pretty Girl" and "Someone to Love" ft. Babyface -- which hit the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and even received a Grammy nomination.
Yes he's got some pipes, but he also writes music ... In 1996, he co-wrote the single "Say You'll Be There" for the Spice Girls.