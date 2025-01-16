'90s R&B Singer Jon B. 'Memba Him?!

American R&B singer Jon B. was in his early 20s when he busted out his silky smooth vocals and perfectly manscaped facial hair -- crooning his way to the forefront of the awkward '90s R&B scene.

His 1995 debut album featured hit songs, "Pretty Girl" and "Someone to Love" ft. Babyface -- which hit the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and even received a Grammy nomination.