Guess Who This Cutie Pie Turned Into!

Before this adorable lil' girl from SoCal was a triple threat in Hollywood, she was just lookin' cute as pie with her pigtails, rockin' her dress with little duckies on it and hitting the big screen at just 10 years old ...

She's starred in several big movies: one with Anna Kendrick, another with Vince Vaughn ... And don't knock out her list of famous friends, like Taylor Swift (you may recall seeing this star in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video).