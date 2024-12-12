Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie from Allentown, Pennsylvania turned into a shining star, she was just showing off her pink fanny pack, smiling from ear-to-ear in her smiley face tee and began modeling when she was just a little girl.

When she was a teen, she studied opera along with taking vocal lessons ... In the early 2000s, she played Lucy Montgomery on the soap opera "As The World Turns" ... She later made her name known in Hollywood after she predicted the weather alongside Lindsay Lohan.