Guess Who This Lil' Cowboy Turned Into!

Before this kid sittin' on his toy horse turned into an American singer, he was just throwin' on his cowboy hat in San Antonio, Texas and dreaming of singing on the big stage one day!

His music career kicked off with his song covers on YouTube, like Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe." His stardom landed him on shows like "The Today Show" and "Fashion Police."

He's collaborated with big musicians like Pitbull and Flo Rida and was the opening act for Taylor Swift's "Red" tour.