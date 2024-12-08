Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Underneath this mashed up photo is a music queen from Queens who was first discovered by a popular rapper back in '07. Given the clues, put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you can land on the unknown celeb ... you've got this!

She's collaborated with big music stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and from the stage to the big screen, you may have seen her putting Cameron Diaz in her place in the rom-com film "The Other Woman."