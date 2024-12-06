Guess Who This Sweet Boy Turned Into!

Before this cute kid in his baggy t-shirt was writing scripts and acting on the big screen, he was just hitting the beautiful outdoors of Canada and looking up to late-night hosts and comedians like Conan O'Brien and David Letterman ...

After attending New York University, he linked up with with fellow comedian and actor Matt Rogers for their pop culture podcast. You may also recognize him from "Saturday Night Live" -- where he started as a writer and was brought on-screen for his comedic edge!