Jasper In 'The Holiday' 'Memba Him?!
Jasper In 'The Holiday' 'Memba Him?!
British actor Rufus Sewell was in his late 30s when he played the role of Jasper -- the egotistical man who works at London's, The Daily Telegraph and plays with the emotions of Kate Winslet's character, Iris -- in the 2006 holiday rom-com film "The Holiday."
Rufus was part of an all-star cast including Cameron Diaz as the successful movie trailer business owner, Amanda, Jude Law as the sensitive and romantic book editor and widower, Graham, Kate Winslet as the intelligent society columnist for The Daily Telegraph in London, Iris and Jack Black as the loyal movie composer, Miles.