Looking Back At The 'Home Alone' Cast ... 'Memba Them?!

More than three decades after the release of "Home Alone" -- the family/comedy film where 8-year-old Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) is fending for himself after his 15 family members leave him behind -- is still a top holiday movie amongst many generations.

In addition to Culkin, a few of the main stars include Joe Pesci as the short bald home burglar, Harry, Daniel Stern as the goofy and not so intelligent burglar, Marv and Catherine O'Hara as Kevin's overwhelmed and loving mother, Kate McCallister.

The silly shenanigans kicked off soon after Kevin finds out he's home alone ... Here's a funny photo of the iconic aftershave scene -- Macaulay nailed the humor!

Kevin McCallister schemed up some crafty pranks to fight off the home burglars, like the infamous paint can toss down the stairs of his Chicago residence.

"Home Alone" quickly became a Christmas movie classic, leading to 5 sequels with Culkin portraying Kevin in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" -- seen in this memorable scene when he reencounters Harry and Marv.