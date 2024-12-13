'Friday the 13th' Cast 'Memba Them?

Beware ... it's Friday the 13th so to cast some GOOD luck on your freaky Friday, we're shouting out the iconic cast from the horror/crime film franchise, "Friday the 13th," dating back to 1980!

To kick things off, American investment banker and former actor Harry Crosby was in his early 20s when he played Bill -- the handy and upbeat camp counselor hired to renovate Camp Crystal Lake -- in director Sean S. Cunningham's first film of "Friday the 13th."

Harry was part of an ensemble cast including Kane Hodder as the serial killer, Jason Vorhees, Kevin Bacon as one of the helpless victims, Jack Burrell and Adrienne King as the resilient Alice!