Guess Who These Lil' Elves Turned Into!

Before these two sweet sisters sitting on Santa's lap turned into socialites and pop culture icons, they were just decked out in their white winter furs, and living the lavish life growing up in New York and Beverly Hills.

These gals aren't your average kids -- spending most of their childhood roaming the halls of the Waldorf Astoria. They definitely made their famous last name even more known in the early 2000s, constantly being photographed by the paparazzi.