Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid in his winter white outfit turned into an actor and talk show host, he was just riding his lil' pony around the Christmas tree and dancing around the house with his two siblings.

Perhaps you'd recall seeing him in "The Great Raid" with James Franco and Benjamin Bratt, but his most known role was playing Mateo on a popular soap opera.

When he's not workin' his good looks on a morning talk show, he enjoys working out and hanging with his kiddos.