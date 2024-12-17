Daniel Meade In 'Ugly Betty' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Eric Mabius was in his mid-30s when he first started playing Daniel Meade -- the womanizer who's totally lax at his job and has a dysfunctional family life -- on ABC's drama sitcom "Ugly Betty" -- back in 2006.

Eric was part of an ensemble cast including America Ferrera as the personal assistant from Queens determined to find success, Betty, Ana Ortiz as Betty's protective sister and strong single mom, Hilda and Mark Indelicato as Hilda's fashionable son who wants to be on Broadway, Justin.