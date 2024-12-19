Argyle In 'Die Hard' 'Memba Him?!

American actor De'voreaux White was in his early 20s when he played Argyle -- the jolly and chatty limousine driver transporting John McClane -- in the action/thriller Christmas film "Die Hard" back in 1988.

De'voreaux shared the big screen with Bruce Willis as the NYPD detective heading to his estranged wife's holiday party, John McClane, Bonnie Bedelia as John's wife and high-ranking executive, Holly Gennaro-McClane, and Alan Rickman as the cruel terrorist who breaks into the Nakatomi Plaza in attempt to steal $640 million in bonds.