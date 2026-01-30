Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71

Catherine O'Hara -- famous for her work in "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and "Best In Show" -- is dead ... TMZ has learned.

The legendary Hollywood actress died Friday, two sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. The cause of death is unclear.

Catherine famously played Macaulay Culkin's mother in the first two 'Home Alone' movies ... and she appeared as Moira Rose in 80 episodes of "Schitt's Creek."

Other notable movie credits include a couple mockumentaries in 2000's "Best in Show," and 2003's "A Mighty Wind" ... plus "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and the OG "Beetlejuice."

Catherine's most recent work came opposite Seth Rogen in the Apple TV+ series, "The Studio." She earned an Emmy nomination for her work.

She won an Emmy Award for her work in "Schitt's Creek" in 2020 ... it followed her first Emmy win way back in 1982 for her writing contributions to the sketch comedy TV series, "SCTV Network 90."

Catherine was born and raised in Toronto as the sixth of seven children ... and she met her husband, production designer Bo Welch, on the set of 1988's "Beetlejuice." They got hitched in 1992 and had two sons, Matthew and Luke.

The last time one of our photogs saw Catherine was at LAX in February 2024 ... when we asked her what role she would most want to be remembered for.

Catherine was 71.