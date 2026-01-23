Elvis Presley 'Loving You' Co-Star Yvonne Lime Dead at 90

Yvonne Lime, who acted in movies alongside Elvis Presley and Katharine Hepburn, is dead.

Yvonne died Friday, according to Childhelp, a national nonprofit organization she co-founded that's dedicated to helping abused, neglected, and at-risk children.

The cause of death is unclear but Yvonee's nonprofit says she "passed away peacefully."

Yvonne was born and raised in Glendale and she graduated from the Pasadena Playhouse before getting into Hollywood ... appearing in a bunch of movies in TV shows in the 1950s and 1960s.

She appeared opposite Elvis in the 1957 flick "Loving You" ... and they went on some dates during production ... with Elvis even bringing her to Graceland for Easter weekend in 1957.

Yvonne's first movie role was in 1956 when she landed a part in "The Rainmaker," which starred Hepburn and Burt Lancaster.

In '57 before the Elvis movie, Yvonne played Michael Landon's girlfriend in "I Was a Teenage Werewolf."

Yvonne married TV producer Don Fedderson in 1969 ... and she later served as president and CEO of his company, Don Fedderson Productions, managing the rights to huge TV shows like "The Betty White Show," "Family Affair," and "My Three Sons."

She was 90.