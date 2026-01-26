Reggae Legend Lowell 'Sly' Dunbar Dead at 73

Lowell “Sly” Dunbar, who was one half of legendary Jamaican duo Sly & Robbie, has died, his daughter confirmed to TMZ.

Natasha Dunbar tells us ... her father died Monday at his home in Kingston, Jamaica. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"As one half of Sly & Robbie, Sly helped shape the sound of reggae and Jamaican music for generations. His extraordinary talent, innovation, and lasting contributions will never be forgotten. Sly’s music, spirit, and legacy touched people around the world, and we are deeply grateful for the love and support during this difficult time," reads a statement from the family.

Alongside the late bassist Robbie Shakespeare, drummer Sly is credited with helping to define the rhythm of reggae, dub and dancehall ... and they recorded several albums, including their first credited as a duo, "Sly and Robbie Present Taxi" in 1981.

The duo also worked as producers ... working on tracks with the likes of Madonna, No Doubt and The Rolling Stones.

Sly was 73.