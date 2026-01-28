'Ms. Shirley' Raines, Beauty 2 The Streetz Founder and CEO, Dead at 58

Shirley Raines -- the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz known as Ms. Shirley -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Shirley's twin sister Sheila tells TMZ … the viral social media star was found dead in her Henderson, Nevada home Tuesday night ... she was discovered unresponsive next to her bed during a wellness check. Sheila says Shirley had been healthy and was not on any meds.

Sheila says the entire family is shocked ... they're waiting on autopsy results, but she says no foul play is suspected.

Beauty 2 The Streetz -- which has 1.1 million followers -- announced Ms. Shirley's death on Instagram Wednesday ... "It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley."

The statement continued ... "Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations."

Beauty 2 The Streetz is a non-profit that provides beauty and hygiene services to people in need living in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles

Play video content 1/26/26 Instagram/@beauty2thestreetz

"This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service," the statement reads. "Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched."

Just two days ago, we got video of Shirley handing out supplies to people from her car, which is something she's most known for graciously doing online.

In addition to her non-profit work, Shirley was notably CNN's 2021 Hero of the Year and was chosen as the NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2025.

Ms. Shirley was 58.