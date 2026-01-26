Popular Influencer Jéssica Daugirdas Dead at 35

Jéssica Daugirdas -- a popular social media influencer -- died Saturday after a 3-year battle with cancer.

Jéssica's family announced her passing on Instagram, saying she had "infinite wisdom" and was a warrior of God who fought "bravely until the end with strength, faith, and courage."

In 2023, Jessica was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer after she noticed blood in her stool. Initially, she thought it was hemorrhoids or something else, but it turned out to be her worst nightmare.

Over the years, Jessica documented her battle with cancer, sharing with her multitude of online followers the treatments she received while doling out advice on how to cope with the disease.

Last week, Jessica's sister, Gabi, wrote that her sibling had been hospitalized, suffering from a severe case of sepsis. Gabi said Jessica was still undergoing treatment from an excellent medical team, but her medications had left her unwell.

Jessica was 35.