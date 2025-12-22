Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Cause of Death Revealed

Travel influencer Anunay Sood died from a fatal mix and alcohol ... TMZ has learned.

The social media star's official cause of death is "combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity" ... according to authorities in Clark County, Nevada, where he died.

We're told the manner of death is accidental.

As you may recall ... the Dubai-based content creator was in Las Vegas on an all-expenses-paid trip last month when he died.

Anunay was famous for his travel videos -- he had 1.4 million followers on Instagram -- and he also ran a marketing agency, Groundwork Solutions, and collaborated with tourism boards around the world.