Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies in Las Vegas

Travel influencer Anunay Sood has died, his family and friends confirmed Thursday on Instagram.

The post reads, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace."

According to Arab News, the Dubai-based content creator was in Las Vegas on an all-expenses-paid trip from which he was set to return home Tuesday.

No further details about his death were released.

Along with his popular travel videos -- he amassed 1.4 million Instagram followers -- Sood also ran a marketing agency, Groundwork Solutions, and collaborated with tourist boards around the globe.

In the comments, fellow travel influencer Paramvir Singh Beniwal wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Anunay. Your spirit and love for travel will keep travelling far beyond.”

Aakash Malhotra added, “Still can’t process this… You lived with so much passion, heart, and adventure, brother. Rest in peace, Anunay. You’ll be missed deeply. Strength to the family.”

Sood was 32.